James Roday and Dule Hill Offer First Look at 'Psych: The Movie' and Poster (Exclusive)

"I first heard about the Psych movie because of our great fans on Twitter," Hill explains. "From the time the show ended, the movement had started about getting a Psych movie on the way. So, I was looking forward to what [creator] Steve [Franks] and Roday would come up with next. I knew it was going to be something that was going to be full of hijinks and fun and light drama."



Hill teases that the movie picks up with Gus and Shawn visiting a planetarium -- they have now moved to San Francisco. Additionally, he says fans can expect to see the return of a few fan favorites, like John Cena reprising his role as Ewan O'Hara (catch him at the 0:58 mark in the video below!), Ralph Macchio as Logan Phelps, Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter, Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer and Kirsten Nelson as Chief Vick.



"We have a whole bunch of familiar faces," Hill reveals. "Pick from any season and you're going to see somebody show up who you've loved over the course of the series. And I know the fans are going to get a thrill out of seeing what Zach Levi brings to the Psych world."