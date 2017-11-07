Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Are Ready to Share Their Parenting 'Joys and Struggles' in New Spin-Off (Exclusive)
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are returning to TV!
The Married at First Sight couple is starring in their own Lifetime spin-off titled Married at First Sight: Jamie & Doug Plus One.
"In our new spinoff, the joys -- and struggles -- as first-time parents will be out there for all the world to see. First of all, everyone knows giving birth is no joke, but who the heck knew the recovery would be excruciating for days?! And I’m not even talkin' C-section," Otis tells ET exclusively. "I could barely walk, let alone go to the bathroom! And breastfeeding, that’s another one that isn’t talked about (and I’m guilty as charged being a labor and delivery nurse!)."
"But let me tell ya, there is NOTHING more amazing than looking down to a sweet face that resembles you and your hubby -- and no greater feeling than knowing you created this precious being. All of the firsts as parents is captured in our new series -- and it’s quite raw," she adds.
Otis and Hehner met in 2014 on the first season of Married at First Sight. They announced they were expecting their first child, a son, in 2016 but lost him four months into her pregnancy. The couple then welcomed a baby girl, Henley Grace, in August.
The new series will follow Otis and Hehner as they begin their journey as new parents and the ups and downs they encounter along the way. It will also document the emotional moments leading up to and capturing the birth of their daughter, who is the first ever Married at First Sight baby.
Married at First Sight: Jamie & Doug Plus One kicks off with a two and a half-hour special, premiering Tuesday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.