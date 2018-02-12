Jason Bateman Talks Long Distance Valentine’s Day Plans With Wife Amanda (Exclusive)

Jason Bateman won’t get the most romantic of Valentine’s Days with his wife, Amanda Anka. The 49-year-old actor opened up to ET’s Cameron Mathison about his lackluster plans during the Los Angeles junket for his new comedy, Game Night.

“Unfortunately Valentine’s Day this year I’m going to be Ozarking down in Atlanta and she’s going to be here in L.A., so it’s going to be a fantastic phone call. We might even go for FaceTime!” Bateman quipped.

Bateman is currently filming the second season of his spooky series Ozark. And though he won’t be able to spend the holiday with his wife, Bateman did note, “There could be some flowers arriving at the front door,” jokingly adding, “Don’t you tell her!”

The actor also opened up about how his wife handles game nights.

“Amanda’s pretty competitive,” he said. “Yeah, that’s my wife, America! And she focuses. She’s not there to mess around. I’m a little more passive.”

Noting that he’s “not a great host,” Bateman did praise one celebrity couple for their game night hosting, saying, “Kristen Bell is actually really good at hosting game nights. Kristen and Dax can really put it together. I’m not that competitive. I’m there for the giggles and watching people either get too excited about winning or too down about losing. It’s usually pretty good people watching.”

Game Night hits theaters Feb. 23.

