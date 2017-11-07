Jason Isaacs Praises 'Star Trek: Discovery' Co-Star Anthony Rapp for Speaking Out Against Kevin Spacey

Anthony Rapp has his Star Trek: Discovery co-stars in his corner.

During an interview on the ITV daytime show Lorraine on Monday, Jason Isaacs praised Rapp for speaking out against Kevin Spacey, calling him "heroic" for coming forward with his allegation of sexual misconduct against the House of Cards star.

"He's an amazing... he's a very lovely guy," Isaacs said. "He did this thing by himself, but he did it for many other people. He had heard lots of rumors, he hoped that other stories would come out -- there were a couple of days that they didn't -- and now they have, now there's a whole flood of them and it's just all power to him."

"We're all incredibly proud of him," he continued. "Speaking out against power takes a lot of guts, and being the first person to speak out is heroic."