Jason Momoa Dishes on His Secret Wedding to Lisa Bonet: 'Some A**hole Leaked It' (Exclusive)

The cat’s out of the bag and Jason Momoa is set on finding the leak!

After news broke on Thursday that the actor had tied the knot with actress Lisa Bonet in early October, Momoa told ET's Carly Steel that he had hoped the news would remain on the down low.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a**hole leaked it and I will find you,” he said at a press junket for his new film, Justice League, over the weekend.

“You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years,” Momoa, 38, continued about the special day. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”