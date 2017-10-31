JAY-Z to Be Honored With the 2018 GRAMMY Icons Award
Congratulations, Mr. Carter!
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced that JAY-Z will be bestowed with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.
"We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year's GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he's made both in entertainment and beyond," Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said of the 21-time GRAMMY winner. "JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn't imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year's GRAMMY Awards."
With the honor, JAY-Z joins the ranks of past winners: Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Richard Branson, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin and Antonio "L.A." Reid.
Of course, given the critical acclaim of his most recent album, 4:44, there's a good chance that the achievement won't be the only award JAY-Z takes home. We'll find out what else he's up for when the GRAMMY nominations are announced on Nov. 28.
The 60th GRAMMY Awards will air on Jan. 28, 2018 on CBS.
