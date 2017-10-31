JAY-Z to Be Honored With the 2018 GRAMMY Icons Award

Congratulations, Mr. Carter!

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced that JAY-Z will be bestowed with the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.

"We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year's GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he's made both in entertainment and beyond," Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said of the 21-time GRAMMY winner. "JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn't imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year's GRAMMY Awards."