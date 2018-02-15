Jeffrey Tambor Officially Departs 'Transparent' After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor has officially departed Transparent four months after he was accused of sexual harassment by former assistant Van Barnes and his co-star, Trace Lysette.

Amazon confirmed to ET on Thursday that the 73-year-old actor will not be returning for season five of the critically acclaimed series. Deadline was first to report the news.

Additionally in a statement obtained by ET, Transparent creator Jill Soloway also confirmed the news, writing, "I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires."

"We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community," she continued. "We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family."

Lysette also took to social media to thank everyone for their love and support.

"Finally some closure I hope. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through," she tweeted. "Please show your support for @transparent_tv so we can make season 5 something great. Thank you all for your love and endless support."

Following the accusations against Tambor in November, an investigation was initiated by Amazon. A couple of weeks later, Tambor publicly denied the allegations and told ET in a statement that "playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

"I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," he added.

But in December, Tambor's fate on the show was still up in the air after a New York Times article revealed that no final decision on his departure had been made just yet.

"What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it's very hard for him to see how he can possibly return," a representative for Tambor told the New York Times, referencing the statement Tambor released on Nov. 19. "But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon."

Meanwhile,Transparent actress Judith Light told ET last month that she had no comment on the show's future, though had her "fingers crossed" for its return.

