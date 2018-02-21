Jenelle Evan's Husband David Eason Fired From 'Teen Mom 2' Over Alleged Homophobic Tweets

Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is no longer a cast member on Teen Mom 2 after allegedly tweeting homophobic remarks.

Though Eason’s Twitter account is no longer active, he reportedly posted a series of tweets on Monday that mocked the LGBT community.

It all began when Eason posted comments in favor of teachers carrying concealed weapons in schools to prevent possible school shootings in the future. In response, one Twitter user suggested that mass shootings could potentially be prevented through responsible, conscientious parenting and if people stopped "glorifying assault rifles."

"And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me?" Eason reportedly replied. "Lmao why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal."



Another Twitter user asked, "Who are you to say what's normal or what's moral? Are you going to teach your children to hate gay and transgender people?"

Eason responded, "No, I'm going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way… If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas."

While the posts were deleted when Eason closed his account, screenshots of the exchanges were shared online, and the backlash against the reality star erupted fast and hard, with thousands of fans demanding his termination from the MTV series.

A day after the posts began to draw criticism, MTV announced that they would no longer be associating with Eason, who was fired from the show.

"David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," the network said in a statement released via Twitter. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

Eason's wife and long-time Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans -- who is dealing with her own controversy following her admission that she smoked marijuana while pregnant with the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Ensley -- defended her husband, saying he was "sorry" for his remarks.

"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on," Evans said in a statement to TMZ. "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community."

"My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David's close friends," she continued. "We attended Farrah [Abraham]'s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn't act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made."

