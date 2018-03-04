Jenna Dewan Leaves Channing Tatum on Daddy Duty for Girls Night Out at the Oscars (Exclusive)

Oscars Sunday was a girls night out for Jenna Dewanand Emmanuelle Chriqui!

The longtime BFFs hit the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party in style after what they described as an epic glam session at Chriqui's house. Meanwhile, Dewan's husband,Channing Tatum, was at home busy on daddy duty with the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"He is so happy to have a night off," she said.

The actresses gushed over their long-running friendship, recounting the story of how they were first introduced byJustin Timberlake.

"I did a film with the *NSYNC boys and I became very good friends with Justin," Chriqui told ET's Carly Steel. "Then Justin had met Jenna and he said to me, 'Oh my god, you really need to meet my friend, Jenna.' Literally, we were laughing at a party together and she looks at me laughing, giggling, and she goes, 'Where have you been all my life?'"

Years later, the ladies still know how to roll with the good times.

"We have been friends for almost longer than I care to say," Dewan joked. "We've always started the dance floor."

Their other big plans for the evening: photobombingMeryl Streep.

"Why not?" Dewan teased. "I might do that tonight."

For more on the Oscars festivities, watch below.

