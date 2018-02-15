Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Bel-Air Home Not For Sale (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston's gorgeous Bel-Air mansion is not for sale despite recent reports.

A source tells ET that the 49-year-old actress has not listed the home she shared with her estranged husband, Justin Theroux.

"The home is not currently for sale or a pocket listing, or off-market listing either, although that could change," the source revealed.

On Thursday, Aniston and Theroux announced their split after two-and-a-half years of marriage. In a statement to ET, the couple expressed that the decision was "mutual and lovingly" and "made at the end of last year."

Meanwhile, the source tells ET that the two started living separately near the end of 2017.

"Justin is in New York and [Aniston] is in Los Angeles," the source shared, adding that after trying to work on their marriage for a while things weren’t working out or getting better and they wanted to keep it amicable.

"So they decided to call it quits," the source adds.

Earlier this month, the twosome showed off their Los Angeles estate, which was also the location for their 2015 wedding, in Architectural Digest. Aniston gushed about working with Theroux on the renovations.

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston said. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

