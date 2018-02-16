Jennifer Aniston Spotted for First Time Following Split From Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston isn't letting a breakup get her down!

Just hours after the 49-year-old actress and her husband of two and a half years, Justin Theroux, announced they were splitting on Thursday, the brunette beauty was spotted arriving to a film studio in Los Angeles.

Aniston appeared to be keeping a low profile, shading her eyes with a pair of oversized sunnies. She wore a business casual ensemble to the meeting, consisting of baggy blue jeans, a black blazer and short heels.

Earlier in the day, Aniston and Theoroux released the following joint statement to ET:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The news came as a surprise to many, as the two appeared to be head-over-heels in love with each other every time they stepped out in public. A source told ET on Thursday, however, that the cracks in their relationship were not formed overnight -- this split was actually a long time coming.

According to the source, one of their major arguments was over where they should live. Theroux loved New York, while Aniston was more of a Cali girl.

"[Justin] much prefers being [in New York] and that's been a major issue for them for a long time," the source explained. "Justin has a very diverse friend group, and he likes that they're not all 'in the industry.' He's friends with people in the restaurant world, writers, comedians, artists, tattoo artists. It's an eclectic group and he doesn't have that type of network in L.A."

"Justin can hop on his [motorcycle], walk in the neighborhood, hang at a bar and all that without being bothered, but for Jen, the paparazzi are all over her," the source added, telling ET that Aniston and Theroux didn't share the same love for the Big Apple. "She just never really could get settled in, she wasn't happy [in New York]."

