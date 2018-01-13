News

Jennifer Garner Adorably Bakes English Muffins For Pretend Cooking Show -- Watch

By Liz Calvario‍
Jennifer Garner at the premiere of IFC Films' 'The Tribes Of Palos Verdes'
Jennifer Garner makes baking fun!

The 45-year-old actress is back it again for episode two of her "pretend cooking show" -- and this time she has a special guest, her dog Birdie.

"Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker," Garner wrote on Instagram on Saturday, followed by the full recipe.

Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker ----- Huckleberry English Muffins recipe: 3 cups buttermilk 2 tbsp active dry yeast 3 tbsp unsalted butter (room temp) 3 tbsp honey 6 cups bread flour 1/4 cup sugar 4 1/2 tsp kosher salt 1 cup cornmeal ----- 1. Warm 1 1/2 cups (355ml) of the buttermilk in a small saucepan, but do not boil. Place the remaining 1 1/2 cups (355ml) cold buttermilk in the bowl of a stand mixer with the yeast and whisk by hand to combine. Add the warm buttermilk to the cold buttermilk mixture and whisk to blend. Add the butter, honey, bread flour, sugar, and salt and mix on low speed with the dough hook attachment for about 1 minute, until the dough comes together. Increase the speed to medium-high and work the dough for about 2 minutes until smooth. • 2. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. • 3. Sprinkle 1/2 cup (80g) of the cornmeal on a clean work surface and dump the dough out onto it. Sprinkle another 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal on top of the dough and flatten it into a disk with 1 inch (2.5cm) thickness. • 4. Sprinkle the last 1/4 cup (40g) of the cornmeal onto a sheet pan. With a 3 inch (7.5cm) round cutter, cut the English muffins from the dough. Cut them as closely as possible, minimizing the amount of scraps, as you cannot combine and reroll this dough. • 5. Arrange the English muffins, 1 inch (2.5cm) apart, on the sheet pan. Allow the dough to rise for 1 hour at room temperature. Or refrigerate overnight and allow to rise for 1 hour in the morning. • 6. As the English muffins near readiness, preheat your oven to 350F (180C) degrees. When the oven is hot, heat an ungreased griddle or large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Jen tip: 275F (135C) for the temperature of your griddle! • 7. Drop the English muffins onto the griddle and cook for about 1 minute on each side, until golden brown. • 8. Return the English muffins to the sheet pan and immediately bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until they feel light.

In the three-minute Facebook video, Garner shows the step-by-step process of mixing all the ingredients together and baking the bread.

"Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," Garner jokes as the camera pans to the golden retriever lying on the floor. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs," she says towards the end of the video, showing off her finished product.

Garner treated fans to her first cooking video last month and taught us how to make honey white bread.

The former Alias star has been winning at Instagram, sharing Tutu Tuesday videos, hilarious throwback pics and even posting pics of herself walking her chickens. 

See more of what Garner posts on her social media in the video below.

