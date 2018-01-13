Jennifer Garner Adorably Bakes English Muffins For Pretend Cooking Show -- Watch

Jennifer Garner makes baking fun!

The 45-year-old actress is back it again for episode two of her "pretend cooking show" -- and this time she has a special guest, her dog Birdie.

"Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker," Garner wrote on Instagram on Saturday, followed by the full recipe.

In the three-minute Facebook video, Garner shows the step-by-step process of mixing all the ingredients together and baking the bread.

"Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," Garner jokes as the camera pans to the golden retriever lying on the floor. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs," she says towards the end of the video, showing off her finished product.

Garner treated fans to her first cooking video last month and taught us how to make honey white bread.

The former Alias star has been winning at Instagram, sharing Tutu Tuesday videos, hilarious throwback pics and even posting pics of herself walking her chickens.

See more of what Garner posts on her social media in the video below.

