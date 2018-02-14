Jennifer Garner Celebrates 1 Million Instagram Followers With Hilarious Mouth Guard Video

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving! To celebrate the fact that she has reached one million followers, the 45-year-old actress took to social media to share a hilarious video of herself wearing a massive mouth guard on set.

“When one shoots a cage fight, one must have a mouth guard. #momproblems #2minutestomold #PEPPERMINTmoive #onemillionfollowers #thankyousomuchforfollowing #Thisiswhatyouregettinginto,” Garner captioned the clip.

In the video, Garner struggles to talk with the plastic guard molded in her mouth.

“I don’t like this,” she says. “I’m uncomfortable and I’m also unhappy. I’m unhappy. I am. I feel unhappy in my heart.”

It seems that the intense gear is for a scene in Garner’s upcoming thriller Peppermint, which is set to come out later this year. But it’s not all work that’s keeping the actress busy.

She also took to Instagram Stories to share footage of herself packing up Girl Scout cookies for customers after she helped her daughters sell some earlier in the week.

Instagram Stories

“There you go Evanelina! Thin Mints,” Garner says in one clip, packing up the cookies and throwing in some candies. She also shared a photo with the caption, “Signed, sealed and coming your way! #onmyhonor.”

Garner had some fun earlier this week selling the cookies. Watch the clip below for more!

