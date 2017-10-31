Jennifer Garner Made an Adorable Scarecrow for Each of Her Kids -- See the Pic!

Stone the crows!

Jennifer Garner has some serious Halloween game and the actress took to Instagram on Monday to show off her spooky skills.

While many celebs were posting photos of their kids in costume, Garner went one step further and made scarecrow versions of her three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.



It appeared the Miracles from Heaven star then used the youngsters’ actual clothes -- pants, cute sweaters and a Batman shirt -- to dress her creations.