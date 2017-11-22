Jennifer Garner Steps Out in a Simple Black Slip Dress Perfect for a Holiday Cocktail Party

Jennifer Garner's latest look proves that less can be more!

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress showed up to a screening of her upcoming movie, The Tribes Of Palos Verdes, and opted for a black slip dress by The Row and classic Manolo Blahnik heels.

Keeping the style as simple as possible, Garner paired the dress with a dainty necklace. The mother of three was joined at the screening by J.J. Abrams -- who created Garner's wildly popular series, Alias -- and the film's director Brendon Malloy, who were both dressed in a casual fashion.