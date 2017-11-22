Jennifer Garner Steps Out in a Simple Black Slip Dress Perfect for a Holiday Cocktail Party
Jennifer Garner's latest look proves that less can be more!
On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress showed up to a screening of her upcoming movie, The Tribes Of Palos Verdes, and opted for a black slip dress by The Row and classic Manolo Blahnik heels.
Keeping the style as simple as possible, Garner paired the dress with a dainty necklace. The mother of three was joined at the screening by J.J. Abrams -- who created Garner's wildly popular series, Alias -- and the film's director Brendon Malloy, who were both dressed in a casual fashion.
In The Tribes of Palos Verdes, which hits theaters on Dec. 1, Garner plays the mother of two teenagers, Sandy Mason, who is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Medina (Maika Monroe), Sandy's daughter, turns to surfing as an escape when things get volatile at home.
"The Tribes of Palos Verdes, the little movie that could," Garner wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "I’ve never played anyone more different from me or more raw than Sandy Mason -- this is definitely an adult drama."
As for her actual home life, Garner told ET that she'll be spending Thanksgiving with her family, including her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his mother, Christine Boldt.
"Ben's mom, Chris, will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I'll have crafts set up," she shared. "If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Jennifer Garner Break Down Sobbing While Shooting Scene for 'Tribes'
Jennifer Garner Admits She's 'Not Interested' in Dating Following Split From Ben Affleck
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner Reveals Who Still Makes Her Starstruck