Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for Blake Lively's Role in 'Gossip Girl' and Desperately Wanted the Part

A decade ago, Jennifer Lawrence was just trying to break into the game like any other up-and-coming actor.

The Mother! star apparently auditioned for Blake Lively's role, Serena van der Woodsen, on the hit CW teen drama, Gossip Girl, the show's creator Josh Schwartz told Vulture in an interview recently.



“We did not realize this at the time, but Jennifer Lawrence really wanted to play Serena and auditioned,” Schwartz revealed. “This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.”



While Lawrence didn't get to star as a socialite on Manhattan's Upper East Side, things seem to have turned out just fine.