Jennifer Lawrence Can't Find One Person Who Can Name 5 of Her Movies, Gets Compared to Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lawrence's ego was knocked down a few pegs when she hit Hollywood Boulevard to ask pedestrians to name five of her movies.

The on Thursday, and in one of the segments, she struggled to find people that were familiar with her work -- or that even knew her. "The point was to put them on the spot and humiliate myself and guess what, both happened," Lawrence quipped when introducing the street piece.

One woman, not realizing that she was even speaking to the Oscar winner, admitted that she prefers to watch Jennifer Aniston movies, and agreed when Lawrence said the Friends star is "prettier, funnier and way better than Jennifer Lawrence."