Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With Jennifer Lawrence: Top 5 Moments!

As if Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t relatable enough, on Thursday night she fangirled over Kim Kardashian while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the process, the Oscar winner, 27, managed to get one of the juiciest interviews the 37-year-old reality star has ever given.

The perfectly contoured back and forth lasted for almost 20 glorious minutes (like, seriously, can get J.Law her own talk show stat?).

From Kanye West’s worst habits to Lawrence’s drunken, naked antics inside Kim’s closet, here were the Top 5 best moments from their sit-down: