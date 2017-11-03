Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With Jennifer Lawrence: Top 5 Moments!
As if Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t relatable enough, on Thursday night she fangirled over Kim Kardashian while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the process, the Oscar winner, 27, managed to get one of the juiciest interviews the 37-year-old reality star has ever given.
The perfectly contoured back and forth lasted for almost 20 glorious minutes (like, seriously, can get J.Law her own talk show stat?).
From Kanye West’s worst habits to Lawrence’s drunken, naked antics inside Kim’s closet, here were the Top 5 best moments from their sit-down:
1. Jennifer Lawrence Gets Very Comfy in Kris Jenner’s Closet
The ultimate Kardashian fan was invited over to Kris Jenner’s house for dinner two weeks ago and things got pretty insane.
“I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kim said of momager Jenner. She then shared a video of Lawrence and Jenner doing a kick line while holding up cocktails.
But it turns out, that wasn’t even the craziest part of the evening. At one point, Lawrence recalled getting naked in Jenner’s closet and “ordering” Kim to dress her.
“No, you said, 'I'm not joking, I really want Kanye to style me,’ and so I said, 'Ok,'” Kim recalled. “And then I come back in, and you're fully butt naked. I'm like, 'Ok, I'm going to intercom downstairs and tell him to not come upstairs.' And we put on one of my mom's dresses and you wore it throughout the whole dinner.”
Lawrence kept the dress.
2. Kim Is a Jelena Fan
Lawrence asked the question that’s been on everyone’s mind lately -- what do you think of Selena Gomez getting back together with Justin Bieber?
“I think it's so cute!” Kim declared, before asking Lawrence, “What do you think?”
“I don't know what to think!” the flustered Mother! star replied.
3. Kim Reveals She Once Caught an Ex Cheating on Her on Her Birthday
Noting that she used to be able to hack into her suitor’s voicemails, Kim revealed that her unique skill set led to her catching one ex red handed.
“I was at dinner with all of my best friends,” she explained of her birthday discovery. “His voicemail, he was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city.”
“Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song!” a shocked Lawrence declared, dropping the only Swift reference of the night.
Kim noted that she only keeps in touch with one of her exes, who lives across the street from Kourtney.
4. Kanye West’s Weirdest and Most Normal Habits
Yeezy’s not quite as glamorous as you’d think. In fact, he can be super strange.
“He falls asleep anywhere,” Kim revealed. “We'll be at a meeting, he'll introduce me to people I've never met before, and we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be snoring at the table. And I'm like stuck to fend for myself.”
But the couple likes to keep things low-key, Kim added, “We're super normal. We watch Family Feud every night before we fall asleep.”
5. Kim Last Saw O.J. Simpson at a Club
The infamous former NFL star has had a longtime connection to Kim’s family as her late father, Robert Kardashian, helped to represent him during his 1995 murder trial. Kim noted that she hasn’t talked to OJ since he was recently released from prison, but noted that she ran into him at a club in Miami eight or nine years ago.
“Did you ask him if he did it?” Lawrence said, asking about the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
“No. I just never really go there,” Kim said. “I have so much respect for his children and I feel like my mom and Caitlyn both say a lot about it and are really vocal, and I just feel like, his kids, it must be really hard so I just try to stay away from it.”
Bonus: Props to Lawrence for asking Kim what she thinks about Blac Chyna. The KKW Beauty creator kept things very civil when talking about her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex.
“I always said, when someone was gonna ask me, you know Dream is going to see this one day and so I think it's just super respectful to not say anything about my niece's mom,” Kim said.
Can't get enough of Kim and JLaw? Watch the full video above for details on the return of their famous Kardashian Christmas card and so much more.
