Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Fast Food Craving While Filming Rigorous ‘Red Sparrow’ Ballet Scenes (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence is not about that Black Swan lifestyle.



The 27-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new spy film, Red Sparrow, on Monday, where she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about the rigorous process of making the movie, which included intense fight scenes and grueling ballet training.

"I found the discipline was purely character-based, so once my character stopped doing ballet, I was done, and I've never been able to find that discipline ever again,” she joked. “It’s gone. I don’t have any advice [on dieting].”

Lawrence also admitted that she doesn’t have the tolerance for the super restrictive on-set diets employed by some of her fellow A-listers.

"I didn't starve for [Red Sparrow]… I can’t live that kind of life,” she confessed. "I just would want Jack in the Box and just [would have] to eat chicken breasts, so that to me is like I'm starving!”

Fast food or not, the actress looked stunning in a strappy, semi-sheer black Dior gown when she stepped onto the red carpet at Alice Tully Hall at NYC’s Lincoln Center, joking that the dramatic dress meant she “definitely can’t smile” for photogs.



"It’s just, like, so not in the mood for the dress,” Lawrence noted of how she got into "character" for her premiere look. “I just went on the red carpet and [made a serious face], like a musician. So, I'll be embarrassed about the photos tomorrow."



True to form, the Red Sparrow star has been candid about her life and relationships while on the press tour for her new movie, opening up about falling for and splitting from mother! director Darren Aronofsky during a recent podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron.

"He flew in, pitched me, left," Lawrence shared of the pair’s initial meeting. "The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he's hot."

"I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door, and when the door shut, I went, ‘Pippy, that's called sexual tension,'” she continued. “[Darren] played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me."

The pair dated publicly from September 2016 to October 2017, though Lawrence recalled, “I was in love with him for like, two years."

"And then it went away?" Maron asked.

"No, I still love him very much," Lawrence admitted.

In fact, the actress told the host she remains friendly with most of her exes, including X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult.

"I have a theory: I think it's because I'm blunt," she noted. “I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying. It's just honesty."

"Every time I go through a breakup, it's not like my heart isn't broken," she added. "They just never did anything to, like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that's also the secret -- I'm attracted to good people."

Lawrence also opened up about another highly buzzed-about relationship: her friendship with Passengers co-star Chris Pratt. Rumors of an affair between the pair swirled when they were doing press for the sci-fi epic in 2016 and then resurfaced last year when Pratt split from wife Anna Faris.

"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one…" she said on KIIS FM on Monday, when asked to recall one of the weirdest rumors she's heard about herself.

"I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like, 'What the... I'm in Montreal two years later.'"

