Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split After 1 Year of Dating (Exclusive)

"Well, I don't know what makes her great -- maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water," he joked.

"I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released on Monday, Lawrence dished on how their relationship first began.

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she explained.

“We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend.’”

Lawrence previously dated her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, and was romantically linked to Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2015.

