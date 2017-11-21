Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split After 1 Year of Dating (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have called it quits, ET has exclusively learned from multiple sources.
The former couple dated for roughly one year after working together on the 2017 film Mother!, directed by Aronofsky.
A source says the breakup happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends.
Another source tells ET the pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in LA on Nov. 11 and although the two were already broken up, they sat together and were friendly. It’s not awkward, the source adds.
Both Lawrence and Aronofsky opened up to ET in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and spoke very admirably about one another.
"He's just brilliant," the 27-year-old actress told ET’s Cameron Mathison at the time. "Incredibly instinctual."
As for Aronofsky, 48, he called Lawrence a "once-in-a-generation talent."
"Well, I don't know what makes her great -- maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water," he joked.
"I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released on Monday, Lawrence dished on how their relationship first began.
“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she explained.
“We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend.’”
Lawrence previously dated her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, and was romantically linked to Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2015.
