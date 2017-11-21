Jennifer Lawrence Talks ‘Unbelievably Violating’ Nude Photo Hack: ‘I’m Still Processing’
It’s been three years since Jennifer Lawrence was the victim of a nude photo hack, but she’s still dealing with what that incident meant to her.
“When the hacking thing happened it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put into words,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released on Monday. “I think that I’m still actually processing.”
Describing the scenario like a “ransom,” Lawrence, 27, went on to say, “I feel like I got gang banged by the f**king planet. There’s not one person in the world that’s not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You could be at a barbeque and somebody could just pull it up on their phone and that was just a really impossible thing to process.”
Lawrence added that many women came to her following the hack, wanting her to join them in lawsuits surrounding the ordeal.
“None of that was going to bring me peace,” she said. “None of that was going to bring my nude body back to me and Nick [Hoult], the person they were intended for. It wasn’t going to bring any of that back. I wasn’t interested in suing everybody. I was interested in healing.”
The Hunger Games actress noted she’s still dealing with her emotional response to the incident. She recalled an exchange in which someone called her a “good role model for girls” about a year and a half ago.
“I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter, and I felt like I can’t believe somebody feels that way,” she said. “It’s so many different feelings to process when you’ve been violated like that.”
Before Lawrence took on the role of Katniss Everdeen, she played Mystique in the X-Men movies. At the time, she hadn’t realized exactly what she’d signed on to do.
“I did X-Men because it was a job, and I will say in all honesty, I thought that I was only signing onto one movie,” she explained. “And I found out while being in eight hours of body paint that I had signed onto three movies. It ended up being great, I had a great experience. I met amazing people. I met my first real amazing relationship, Nick [Hoult], so I’m so happy that I did those movies, but I thought that I was only signing onto one.”
After several years of an on-again, off-again romance with Hoult, 27, Lawrence was linked to Coldplay's Chris Martin and then began a relationship with her Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky.
“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she explained. “We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘Alright! You’re my boyfriend.’”
Lawrence opened up more about Aronofsky during the interview, saying, “He’s an amazing communicator, which, you know, comes in handy in the relationship. And he is incredibly imaginative… He has a way of communicating where it’s like, I completely, when he says something to you, you completely see it the way he sees it.”
She also touched on disgraced producer, Harvey Weinstein, reiterating that she had never experienced any inappropriate sexual situations with Weinstein.
“With Harvey Weinstein it was almost bizarre. I had heard that he was a dog. But he was almost always paternal to me,” she said. “He was never inappropriate with me. I thought that we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an a**hole, I called him an a**hole. I actually think the word I used was ‘a sadistic monster,’ but it was just never of that nature. So that was really shocking.”
Lawrence recently made headlines for her role as a substitute late night host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! For more from her epic interview with Kim Kardashian, watch the clip below!
RECENT CONTENT:
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Joke About Competing for 'Easy A,' Reveal They're Working on a 'Secret Project'
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was 'Punished' for Defending Herself: 'The Director Said Something F**ked Up'
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Hilarious Interview With Jennifer Lawrence: We Just Winged It (Exclusive)