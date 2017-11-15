Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was 'Punished' for Defending Herself: 'The Director Said Something F**ked Up'

At the end of the day, however, Lawrence believes it's "going to be a while" before we see a significant change in culture.



"It's deeply ingrained, unfortunately," she explains. "It's kind of this social proof in some way of your masculinity."



"I believe that things will change because this is making other women say, 'Me too,' 'Me too,' 'Me too,'" adds Blige, who stars as Florence Jackson in the upcoming drama Mudbound. "It keeps happening every day because people are tired of sitting around with that secret that holds them prisoner. Women have been going through this since they were children."



Stone chimed in, admitting she is one of those people who often "holds a lot in" and "gets really nervous to speak."



"We have to recognize that there are so many who haven't told their stories yet, who aren't comfortable to share," she says. "I feel so much compassion for those who are still getting up and going to work every day with their abuser or have had abuse in their past and who are not ready to say anything. And putting pressure on women to share it, you know, 'If you're not saying it now, then you're complicit in this evil that's occurring,' isn't fair."