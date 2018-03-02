Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Wasn't in a Huge Hurry to Debunk' Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't mind one romance rumor in particular.

On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Red Sparrow star was asked by a caller if she ever dated Brad Pitt, 54.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” said Lawrence with a laugh. “But, I also wasn’t, like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

While Lawrence, 27, shot down the relationship speculation between herself and Pitt, she did admit that she was a little sad after her breakup from 49-year-old mother! director Darren Aronofsky. During this time, it was Amy Schumer that was able to cheer her up.

"When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad," she recalled. “The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'"

Lawrence also appears on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and hilariously reveals that she has a drunk alter ego named Gail.

"I'm really not this big of a drinker. But when I'm on a press tour I drink a lot," she tells the daytime talk show host while guzzling down a beverage.

As for her alter ego, Lawrence quips, "Gail is lovely. She has a heart of gold."

