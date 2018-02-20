Jennifer Lawrence Slays in Jaw-Dropping Plunging Black Dress at London Photocall

Jennifer Lawrence stunned on Tuesday afternoon in London, England.

Braving the 48-degree weather, the 27-year-old actress posed at a photocall for her film, Red Sparrow, in a plunging black gown that boasted velvet panels down the sides with crisscross straps in the back that pinned like suspenders.

Lawrence paired the eye-catching ensemble with strappy black heels and simple Rachel Katz chandelier earrings. As for her makeup, she rocked a smoky eye and light pink lipstick.

During the photocall, Lawrence also posed alongside her co-stars, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons, as well as the film's director Francis Lawrence.

The Oscar winner's sexy look is already being compared to that of Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace safety pin gown that she wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral alongside Hugh Grant.

A similar style was also worn by Lady Gaga when she visited Donatella Versace in 2012.

While Lawrence confidently posed in the curve-hugging gown, she quipped in an exclusive interview with ET that her nude scene in Red Sparrow made the movie crew a little uneasy.

"There's one particular scene in the movie where your nightmare comes true from grade school, where you're standing naked in front of a classroom full of people. So that became a reality, but it actually wasn't that bad," she recalled. "Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable."

Lawrence jokingly added, "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"

Red Sparrow hits theaters on March 2.

