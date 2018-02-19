Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in Glittering Gown at 'Red Sparrow' European Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence wowed in a gorgeous, glittering gown at the European premiere of her latest film, Red Sparrow, in London, England, on Monday.

Looking every bit a Disney princess, the 27-year-old Oscar-winner hit the red carpet in a pleated, sparkly number by Christian Dior Couture.

The frock’s deep plunge and skin-baring back showed off Lawrence’s flawless figure, and the girly look was capped off with flowing blonde curls and a dazzling piece of bling on her ring finger.

Showing some skin is no longer something that fazes Lawrence, who appears nude in the film during a nightmare in which her character is naked in front of a classroom. In fact, Lawrence told ET that she was strangely comfortable with stripping off for the cameras while filming Red Sparrow.

Getty Images

Getty Images

"Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she said during a roundtable discussion on Thursday. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"

No doubt that having her Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence, at the film’s helm also helped the blonde beauty feel at ease.

“I trust her. I think she definitely trusts me," the director told ET at the film’s premiere. "I'd like to think that it would be harder for her to say yes to a movie like this with somebody else, with somebody who's a stranger. It certainly made it easier to communicate about some of the content within the movie because we knew each other so well, but that was definitely a positive thing."

Red Sparrow hits theaters on Mar. 2. See more on the film below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Plans to Take the Next Year Off From Acting: Here's Why

NEWS: Jennifer Lawrence Says She No Longer Has The 'Fear and Insecurity' That Led Her to Avoid Risky Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Hardest Part About Playing a Seductive Russian Spy in 'Red Sparrow' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery