Jennifer Lopez Is on Carpool Duty With Her and Alex Rodriguez's Kids -- See the Cute Pic!

She might be seen as a triple-threat star to her fans, but Jennifer Lopez is a mother first and foremost.

On Friday, the 48-year-old entertainer shared a photo of her 10-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme, in the backseat with Alex Rodriguez's 9-year-old daughter, Ella, and his 13-year-old daughter, Natasha.

"Morning school run... #happykidshappyfamily," Lopez captioned the photo.

Morning school run... #happykidshappyfamily❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 16, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

After one year of dating, the couple and their children appear to be one, big happy family, though Lopez still doesn't seem in a rush to walk down the aisle for a fourth time with the 42-year-old former New York Yankees player.

"I do believe in marriage,” she told the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, which was released on Thursday. “I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship -- but I’m not forcing anything right now."

Lopez added that she and Rodriguez are good where they're at when it comes to commitment. "It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t," she noted. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

Prior to the release of her interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mother of two also spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and reflected on her one-year relationship.

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she gushed. "You know, just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."

