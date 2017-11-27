Jennifer Lopez Poses in a Revealing White Top Next to a Sleepy Alex Rodriguez: Cute Holiday Pic!
If only everyone’s holiday exhaustion looked as glam as Jennifer Lopez’s! The 48-year-old pop diva and actress shared a sexy post-holidays selfie with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
“And that’s a wrap on Thanksgiving weekend... sooooo incredibly thankful for all of you...Goodnight everyone... #family#friends #lovedones #jloverfamily#gratitudeismyattitiude #imsleepy#ilovetheholidays#theholidayswearmeouttho,” she captioned the shot.
In the pic, Lopez is wearing a semi-sheer white tank top and hoop earrings with a smoky eye as her man takes a nap to her right.
Rodriguez, 42, has plenty of reasons to be wiped. He also shared a family pic on Sunday with his daughters, Tashi, 13, and Ella, 9.
“Perfect day to take the girls for some ice cream #hamptons #holidayweekend,” he captioned the photo.
The A-list couple spent the holiday together with their family. After their kids rocked matching flannel pajamas, the pair enjoyed a post-Thanksgiving bike ride with their kids.
“Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm,” Rodriguez captioned a series of photos.
For more from the couple, watch the clip below!
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Sofia Vergara, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving: Pics!
MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Kids Rock Matching Pajamas Ahead of Thanksgiving: Pics!
MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s Exes Marc Anthony and Beau Casper Smart Snap Fun Selfie: ‘All Love’