Jennifer Lopez Recalls Being 'Terrified' When a Director Asked Her to Take Off Her Shirt

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her own #MeToo moment.

In the April issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 48-year-old entertainer says that when she was just starting out in the business, she too was a victim of sexual harassment.

"I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have," she shares. "But did I do it? No, I did not."

Lopez further recalls how the incident made her very uncomfortable. "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies," she says. "But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’"

The triple-threat star goes on to note that coming up in the entertainment industry didn't come easy for her. "I’m not one of those media darlings,” the "Jenny From the Block" singer insists. “I didn’t get kissed into this business. I’m from the Bronx. I had to find my way, so I’ve always felt like I had to prove myself. Maybe that’s a good drive to have. I never settle for mediocre."

"I’m a workaholic,” she admits. “My instinct is to fill every single minute of my life with work, so I’ve had to learn balance. When you take on too much, that can be the enemy of great."

Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar

This isn't the first time Lopez has spoken out against sexual harassment. After supermodel Kate Upton accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of "sexually and emotionally" harassing women, the mother of two -- who is the star of the iconic brand's spring 2018 campaign -- released a statement condemning such behavior.

"My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them," Lopez said. "I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

