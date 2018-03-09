Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sheer Top on Date Night With Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

Just a couple of East Coasters on the West Coast!

New Yorkers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted out in West Hollywood on Thursday night, skipping out on the snowy weather in their hometown.

The couple enjoyed a romantic evening out at the celebrity hotspot Craig’s and were seen leaving the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Lopez, 48, wore her caramel locks up in a sleek ponytail with a flowing sheer white top, white bra underneath, ripped jeans and heels. She paired the look with a light brown snakeskin purse.

Rodriguez, 42, went casual in jeans, a camel-colored cardigan and white V-neck shirt with a matching camel coat over top.

The pair have been inseparable lately. Last week they skipped the Oscars in favor of promoting Project Destined – a youth education program that promotes financial literacy and leadership training in underserved communities.

In addition to her time with Rodriguez, Lopez is keeping a busy work schedule. In Thursday’s episode of Will and Grace, she played two characters – herself and her Shades of Blue character.

