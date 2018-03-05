Here's What Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were Doing Instead of Going to the Oscars

While the biggest names in show business descended on Hollywood for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were in New York City -- for a very good reason.

The music superstar and the former New York Yankees player teamed up to lend their star power, business acumen and experience to Project Destined, a youth education program that promotes financial literacy and leadership training in underserved communities.

“So today I spent the day in the Bronx at Yankee stadium with a very special group of people for a very impactful project called @projectdestined. The project teaches financial literacy to children in neighborhoods like I grew up in,” Lopez, famously a native of the NYC borough that Yankee Stadium is located in, captioned a photo of her and Rodriguez sitting in a meeting with members of the project.

“So people from Harvard business school teach and mentor these kids on how to buy and own real estate and by the end of the program they own a part of a building in their own community in which the profits they make go toward their college educations,” she continued. "It shows them they have a choice they don’t have to be a tenant...you can be an owner!!!”

The 48-year-old actress-singer also shared a cute snapshot of her and her beau smiling at one another from their seats at the boardroom table, and posing for a photo with participants in the program, which the singer captioned, “Pay it forward.”

The former MLB shortstop and third baseman, who retired from playing ball in 2016 and recently took on a position as a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, also shared some snapshots from the event -- and was all smiles when it came to participating with his famous ladylove.

“When the Bronx comes to the boardroom, great things happen,” Rodriguez, who was born in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, captioned a photo from the event. “We had 50+ minority and underserved students spend three days learning the ins and outs of real estate. Today, they pitched a stellar panel including Jennifer, Mariano Rivera, Jon Gray from Blackstone and myself in the President’s Boardroom at Yankee Stadium."

“From growing up in the shadows of this great cathedral to competing for $25,000 in scholarships today, these kids remind me how important it is to work, work, work every single day,” he added.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who have been dating for just over a year, have quickly become one of the cutest celebrity couples and were recently spotted spending their Valentine’s Day shopping for jewelry in Miami, Flforida. Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.

