Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Look of 'Amor Amor Amor' Music Video -- All the Details on Her Fierce Outfits!
Jennifer Lopez is on fire in her "Amor Amor Amor" music video!
The 48-year-old entertainer dropped the visual for her latest Spanish-language single earlier this week, and took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the sultry video.
Directed by Jessy Terrero, the clip shows J.Lo arriving on set and filming various scenes with reggaeton artist Wisin. The music video was filmed at NYC's Bowery subway station.
While the singer's dance moves are on point, her fierce fashion style also stands out! Styled by RandM, Lopez rocked two very expensive looks.
Her J. Mendel fur coat cost a whopping $22,000! She styled the luxurious jacket with $898 camouflaged leather shorts, black leather lace-up boots by Sergio Rossi worth $1,495, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings worth $650 and a $29 cropped Guess T-shirt.
Meanwhile, those thigh-high denim Balmain boots cost $2,295, and her Prive Revaux aviators are a reasonable $29.95.
Additional reporting by Rande Iaboni.