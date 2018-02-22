Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Message to Twins on 10th Birthday: 'My Heart, My Love, My Light'

Happy birthday, Max and Emme!

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, turned 10 on Thursday, and the "On the Floor" singer couldn't help but gush about her precious "coconuts."



The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer shared two videos, one for each of her kids, to celebrate their big day. The first post was a loving shoutout to Max.

"Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness," Lopez captioned the vid. "Your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut 🥥... #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyoureamazingjustthewayyouare."

The second video was dedicated to her mini-me, Emme.

"Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met," the 48-year-old singer began her emotional post. "And I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut."

In her last clip, which Anthony also reposted, she continued expressing how much she adores her babies.

"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever," the Shades of Blue star captioned the video. "You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces."

J.Lo, who kicked off her All I Have Las Vegas residency at The AXIS in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this week, also took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of her kids birthday party at Sugar Factory.

Lopez is also sharing the love for her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The pair was spotted in Miami on Valentine's Day, showing off a little bit of PDA as they were photographed inside two jewelry stores. The pretty pair followed up their shopping trip with an outdoor lunch at French restaurant Brasserie Central. ET has reached out to the jewelry stores for details, but they had "no comment."

ET caught up with the singer earlier this month, when she reflected on her one-year anniversary with Alex Rodriguez.

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she explained.

Watch more of what she had to say in the video below.

