Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Whether a 'Seinfeld' Revival Could Happen -- Watch!

Jerry Seinfeld appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where the two discussed all of the TV reboots going on -- and whether his own long-running sitcom, Seinfeld, could get in the mix.

"Do you think, Jerry, there would be a possibility that Seinfeld would come back?" DeGeneres asked the 63-year-old Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star.

"It's possible," he responded, to cheers from the audience. Sounds like their fingers are crossed, Jerry!

And hey, if he needs guest stars, it looks like Justin Bieber is available. The two auto enthusiasts were snapped having a chat about the Purpose singer's blue Lamborghini, with Bieber later tweeting, "@JerrySeinfeld I told you it was me :)."

@JerrySeinfeld I told you it was me :) — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 12, 2018

Of course, maybe you shouldn't get too excited about Seinfeld coming back. Last year, ET's Nischelle Turner asked the Golden Globe-winning actor about the possibility of the show returning, and he seemed a little more content to just let it be what it was.

"Why?" Seinfeld asked. "Maybe it's nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well."

