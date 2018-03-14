‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Trailer: The Gang Is ‘Going Harder Than We’ve Ever Gone Before!'

Let the fist pumping begin!

The Jersey Shore crew are back, and they’re taking their talents to South Beach and “going harder than we’ve ever gone before!”

The cast of everyone’s favorite reality guidos -- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Deena Nicole Cortese -- are headed to Miami for an epic family reunion, which premieres on MTV on April 5. Check out all the antics in the first full-length trailer below!

Over five years have passed since the gang’s sixth and final season taking the Jersey Shore by storm, and Ronnie admits, “We’re older, but I don’t think many of us are wiser.”

“As we age, we just get more... delinquency -- what’s the word?” Snooki adds. “We’re like, the hottest messes ever.”

And while they may party just as hard, the group is dealing with some more adult issues. Snooki and JWoww are both mothers of two, while Ronnie is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jen Harley. (Ronnie’s on-screen ex, Samantha "Sweetheart" Giancola, is not participating in the reunion series.)

While JWoww observes that she thinks the crew is a little classier this time around -- and they are seen cheers-ing with some real, grown-up wine glasses -- there’s still plenty of partying to be done.

“I love my children, but I never let loose,” she declares as the group is shown hitting up some of Miami’s hottest clubs and getting wild at their epic rental house. “Motherhood has made me crazy.”

And that’s not all. As the trailer shows, amid all the G.T.L. action, someone’s shopping for engagement rings, and Mike is readying himself for his tax evasion lawsuit, aka “United States versus The Situation.”

“Prison’s no joke. It’s scary,” Snooki notes. “He’s literally not going to survive.”

Want to catch up on all your favorite moments from B.E.D., the t-shirt shop and more before the Family Reunion premieres? MTV has you covered, with full-season marathons and four “Road to Vacation” special, looking back at some of the most iconic Jersey Shore moments, along with all-new cast interviews and sneak peeks, starting on Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Plus, if you wanna have fun and do something crazy, the network will air all six seasons in order on the weekend of March 30. Get ready, it’s almost t-shirt time!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

