Jesse Plemons Gushes Over 'Amazing' Fiancee Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have yet to tie the knot, but they're clearly already in the honeymoon phase.

Speaking to ET on Wednesday night at the premiere of the comedy-mystery Game Night, Plemons, who plays a creepy police officer neighbor in the film, praised his fiancee for being a grounding influence in his life.

"I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality," he told ET at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. "And, you know, I'm very lucky. Shes amazing."

The two have been engaged for more than a year and subject to more than one question about when the "big day" will happen. But, they've remained mum on a wedding date, with Dunst telling ET last year, "We have a time frame, but that’s private!”

What isn't private is Dunst's desire to be a mother. Last May, she opened up to Marie Claire U.K. about motherhood, saying, "It's time to have babies and chill." By December, pregnancy rumors reached a frenzy when a friend was spotted rubbing her belly as they walked in Santa Monica, California.

Finally, last month, the cat was out of the bag when Dunst appeared in a photo shoot showing off her baby bump for the first time.

Watch Dunst talk engagement (and show off her huge ring) in the video below.

