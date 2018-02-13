Jessica Alba Returns to The Gym 6 Weeks After Giving Birth: 'Got Back in The Saddle'

Jessica Alba is hitting it hard!

On Monday, the 36-year-old actress shared a photo of herself all sweaty and makeup-free after an intense workout. "Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartum thx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me," she captioned the selfie.

This marks Alba's return to working out after giving birth on New Year's Eve to her third child, son Hayes Alba Warren. The mother of three has already shared several photos of her newborn, and most recently snapped a selfie of her breastfeeding Hayes while at the Honest Company offices.

"Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work ...and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day," she wrote. "Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today. #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #breastfeedingmama"

While Alba and Warren are #officiallyoutnumbered by their three kids, the whole family was thrilled to welcome their first little boy to the fold. In November, Alba shared that their daughter, Haven, was especially excited to have a baby brother.

"My six year old, she was worried about being a middle child, but she gets to be a big sister and a little sister," she explained during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. "So, she’s stoked about that -- and she doesn’t have to compete with another girl."

Alba also admitted that she too is especially excited for a boy. "For me, the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," she said with a laugh. "When he comes home, they’re like, 'Daddy!' It’s like a party. When I come home, they’re like, 'Oh, hey Mom.' I’m like, 'I do everything for you! I cook, I do all the things!'"

