Jessica Alba Reveals How She Makes 'Us Time' With Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba may be a busy mom of three, but she always makes room for alone time with her husband.

The 36-year-old actress covers the April Issue of Redbook, and inside the magazine, she opens up about how she makes her marriage to Cash Warren a priority.

"I always try to get home from work for bath time and to cuddle the kids before bed. After that, Cash and I have dinner together and talk about our days," she reveals. "I need ‘us’ time all the time.”

The Honest Company co-founder, who welcomed her third child, son Hayes, with Warren on New Year's Eve, also admits to having parenting ups and downs -- but don't expect her to be posting about it on social media.

"I just don't need to use social media as therapy and tell everyone, 'Today I f**ked up as a mom.' It's none of your damn business," she shares with a laugh. "People know enough about me. I make mistakes all the time…and sometimes when I get together with my friends, we’ll reflect on how we’ve made similar good and bad decisions. It’s like ‘Yeah, that was humbling.’ Then you move on and have a glass of wine."

Alba also blows off steam at the gym, where she says she likes to "go hard." "That effort level where you’re pushing yourself to the limit is almost meditative," she explains, before sharing how she hopes she inspires her daughters, 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven, to push themselves as well.

"I hope that their seeing me get out of my comfort zone will give them some degree of fearlessness to try stuff. I want them to know that you can’t give up when it gets hard; when it gets hard is when you learn the most," she says. "You can’t teach kids that by just talking the talk -- you have to walk the walk and reinforce it with talk.”

