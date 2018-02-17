Jessica Alba Shares Pic of Herself Breastfeeding Son Hayes in Dressing Room

Jessica Alba is making it work.

The 36-year-old actress isn't shy about documenting the trials and tribulations of motherhood, and Friday was no different. Alba shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself stopping to breastfeed her newborn son, Hayes, while shopping.

"Breastfeeding in a @target dressing room," Alba captioned the shot, pointing out her "tired eyes."

The mother of three -- who revealed on Monday that she was "back in the saddle" and working out six weeks after giving birth -- also shared a photo of her healthy lunch: a sandwich sans bread.

"Sandwiches with no bread is no fun," she wrote alongside a photo of herself making a face at the camera.

Alba welcomed Hayes on New Year's Eve. See more on her bundle of joy in the video below.

