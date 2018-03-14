Jessica Biel Is 'So Proud' of Justin Timberlake as He Heads Out on Tour

Jessica Biel is "so proud" of her talented hubby, Justin Timberlake.

The Sinner star took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet message dedicated to Timberlake on the same night that he officially hit the road for his Man of the Woods tour.

Biel shared a clip of Timberlake performing "Morning Light" onstage. At one point, she adorably put the video camera on selfie mode, to show her singing along to the catchy lyrics.

"There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do," she captioned it. "I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR."

Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour kicked off on Tuesday at the Air Canada Centre in Ontario, Canada, and will wrap Jan. 29, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Before he made his way to Canada, the singer shared a cute pic of him and Biel at the airport, holding hands with their 2-year-old son, Silas.

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

On Wednesday, he also shared a video of himself singing "Mirrors" during night one of the tour. "THANK YOU to everyone who kicked off the tour with us last night," he wrote. "Back here again tomorrow! #MOTWTOUR."

Last month, Biel was a guest at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles, where she opened up about how she and Timberlake keep the romance alive.

