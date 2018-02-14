Jessica Biel Is 'Still Hungover' From Epic Las Vegas Bachelorette Party With Future Sister-in-Law: Pics!

Someone get Jessica Biel an aspirin! The 35-year-old Sinner star had a fun time in Las Vegas celebrating her future sister-in-law’s bachelorette party.

“What happens in Vegas… comes home with you! Had a blst welcoming my new sister to the fam. Thank you @redrockcasino for taking such good care of us!” Biel captioned a series of photos late Tuesday night.

In the pics, Biel poses with her brother Justin Biel’s fiancée, Rose Muniz, and seven other ladies in a fun backlit photo. She also shared a new close-up selfie of her blonde locks and a funny pic of herself in a bathrobe playing the slots.

Biel gave more insight into the festivities, posting more photos, writing, “Bachelorette to do list: Epic dinner at @yellowtaillv? Check. Dancing out faces off at @hakkasanlv? Check. Maybe still hungover?! CHECK. I love Vegas.”

Muniz also shared pics from the long weekend, including a similar group shot, writing, “Me + 8.”

It’s already been a busy 2018 for Biel, who attended both the Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards last month before cheering on her husband, Justin Timberlake, at his Super Bowl halftime show last week.

She also opened up about their sex life in a recent talk. Watch the clip below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Behind the Scenes with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Super Bowl LII

Jessica Biel Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel Debuts Blonder Locks and Justin Timberlake Thinks She Looks ‘Gooooood’

Related Gallery