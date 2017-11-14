Jessica Chastain on Refusing Unequal Pay, Declining Traditional Female Roles & Being a Role Model for Girls
Being paid less than her male co-stars is no longer an issue for Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain.
Why? Because she simply refuses to accept lower salaries!
The 40-year-old beauty covers Town & Country’s December/January issue, in which she addresses the gender pay gap in Hollywood.
“If I’m in a situation where I have equal experience to the actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less,” she tells the magazine, on newsstands Nov. 21. “It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Addresses Harassment in Hollywood
Chastain also shares how she’s extra picky about the roles she takes in her quest to “break free” of female stereotypes in the film industry.
“I am not one to go for traditional female roles, because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting, and I don’t think they represent real life,” she explains. “I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women.”
Photographed by Matthew Brookes, Chastain looks stunning in a plunging Calvin Klein Collection dress and Tiffany & Co. bangle and ring. The article -- promoting her upcoming role in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, Molly’s Game -- also features gorgeous photos of the actress rocking Givenchy and Dior gowns.
Chastain also talks about how getting married was a “significant” moment and her mission to be a role model to young girls in the interview.
“I believe that the energy you put into the world is what you get back, so I’m trying to put something positive out there, something to inspire girls and go into science, to run for office, to try to join the space program,” she says.
NEWS: Jessica Chastain Is a Blushing Bride in Custom-Made Wedding Dress -- See the Style!
The actress talked more about gender in Hollywood during an exclusive interview with ET recently. “I want to be a part of an industry that is very inclusive,” she said.
Watch the interview below.