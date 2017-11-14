Jessica Chastain on Refusing Unequal Pay, Declining Traditional Female Roles & Being a Role Model for Girls

Being paid less than her male co-stars is no longer an issue for Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain.

Why? Because she simply refuses to accept lower salaries!

The 40-year-old beauty covers Town & Country’s December/January issue, in which she addresses the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

“If I’m in a situation where I have equal experience to the actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less,” she tells the magazine, on newsstands Nov. 21. “It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”