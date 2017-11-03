Jimmy Fallon Talks Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s 2002 Split: ‘We Used to Hang Out All the Time’
Justin Timberlake’s bestie Jimmy Fallon wasn’t afraid to spill the tea during his Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Fallon played a game of “Plead the Fifth” where host Andy Cohen quickly asked him about an important year – 2002.
That was both the year that he became friends with Timberlake and the year that Timberlake and Britney Spears split.
Fallon confirmed that his pal did tell him why they broke up and added that Spears’ name will occasionally come up in conversation with Timberlake.
He also added, “We used to hang out all the time with Britney as well. That’s how we met each other on Saturday Night Live. I remember going to a Super Bowl party at Planet Hollywood that Britney and Justin were having. It was just really fun.”
“At the time did you think, ‘These two are never breaking up. This is amazing,’” Cohen asked.
Fallon gave the host a funny skeptical look, shaking his head no.
But he wasn’t always as forthcoming about Timberlake. When a caller asked if Timberlake plans to include Janet Jackson in his Super Bowl half-time show, Fallon replied, “That’s top secret.”
“He has so many ideas for this thing. It’s going to be the biggest show ever,” Fallon said of his friend.
He also played a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill,” with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, and Stephen Colbert.
“I’m friends with all of them,” he prefaced his picks. “Me and Kimmel have already shagged, so I’ll shag Jimmy. I will marry Colbert.”
And though he admitted he’d kill Corden, he noted, “It will be a funny British way of killing. It will be a Monty Python way of killing.”
