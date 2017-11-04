Jimmy Fallon's Mother Gloria Has Died
Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, has died.
"Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday," a rep for Fallon tells ET. "Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."
The news comes a day after the Tonight Show host canceled his Friday show "due to a private family matter."
A source told ET at the time that the late night host's mother was sick and in the hospital.
"Jimmy comes from a very close-knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones, they are by her side right now," the source explained.
No production changes for next week have been announced at this time.
