Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Oscars 2018 With His Adorable 3-Year-Old Daughter Jane: Pic!

Starting off Oscars 2018 Sunday right! Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 90th Annual Academy Awards, and kicked off the day with breakfast with his 3-year-old daughter, Jane.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 50, took to Twitter to share a pic of her adorable daughter eating an Oscar the Grouch-shaped pancake with the caption, “Happy Oscars Sunday! #pancakes.”

Kimmel also linked to a hilarious essay by his wife, Molly McNearney, for the Washington Post about his “really annoying” pancake habit.

“Now his artistic ability has become my burden. When he isn’t home, our daughter sits at the kitchen table, glares at me and says, ‘I want a pancake. Peppa Pig,’” McNearney wrote in the piece. “She doesn’t even know that pancakes are round. I try to sell her on a bowl of oatmeal. I tell her it’s Wonder Woman food. She doesn’t buy it.”

Jokes aside, Kimmel recently opened up to ET’s Kevin Frasier about the love he has for his kids.

“It’s odd, people, I dunno, they don’t even think of me as someone who has kids in the first place, so to see me care about those people I guess is surprising in a good way,” he said.

He also shared some details about what viewers can expect during Sunday’s show. This is Kimmel’s second year in a row hosting the annual awards show after last year’s Best Picture flub.

“It went great except for the thing at the end, which turned out to be something that was interesting to people,” he told ET of the 2017 show. “The worst thing the Oscars can be is boring, right? All hell broke loose and I think that it wasn’t great then, but I now, this year, for some reason it has increased the interest in the show.”

The show will air live on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

