Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Late Night With Lots of Jokes and an Update on His Son Billy's Health

After a week-long hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel was back at it on Monday night.

The late-night host took some time off to tend to his 6-month-old son, Billy, who was supposed to undergo heart surgery. Upon returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the father of four talked to viewers during the show's monologue about the procedure being postponed.

"Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery, but we had to postpone it because we all had colds," he confessed before throwing in a little joke. "But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week."