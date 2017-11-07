Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Late Night With an Update on His Son Billy's Health
After a week-long hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel was back at it on Monday night.
The late-night host took some time off to tend to his 6-month-old son, Billy, who was supposed to undergo heart surgery. Upon returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the father of four talked to viewers during the show's monologue about the procedure being postponed.
"Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery, but we had to postpone it because we all had colds," he confessed before throwing in a little joke. "But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week."
Kimmel, 49, added, "Anyway, my son is doing fine."
While he was away, Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence filled in as guest hosts on JKL. "I want to thank everyone who filled in for me," Kimmel continued. "Shaquille O’Neal, who I would like to thank twice --because he’s enormous."
The TV star also admitted that he was eager to get back to work, though he enjoyed spending time with wife Molly McNearney and their 3-year-old daughter, Jane, and Billy. “It was good to have some time at home with the kids, but there is such a thing as too much time at home with the kids," he quipped. "Last night at about six o’clock, I reached that time limit."
Kimmel's show was in good hands during his week off. When Lawrence guest hosted on Thursday, she was able to have a pretty candid conversation with Kim Kardashian West.
