Jimmy Kimmel Reveals What He'll Talk About While Hosting the Oscars

As he prepares to host the biggest award show of the year, Jimmy Kimmel has shared how he believes it’s “almost necessary” to address the current state of politics and other serious matters.

The 50-year-old late-night television host will return to the Academy Awards stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, and after writing thousands of jokes has chosen 30 to go with on the big night.

“A lot of people are going with this line of reasoning where they say people in show business shouldn't speak out about politics. And yet ... they elected Donald Trump the president of the United States," Kimmel told ABC News’ Paula Faris. "So, I think that argument has pretty well jumped out the window."



Kimmel noted that he has no regrets about political comments he has made in the past, adding that he doesn’t believe “you can go too far.”

"I'm still doing a comedy show and I need to be funny and entertain my audience, but I also think that we've matured enough ... to the point where we can accept late-night talk show hosts speaking about a serious subject," he explained. "I think that it's almost necessary now."

Kimmel has never shied away from discussing political subjects, having covered many issues on his ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Following a deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month, he emotionally called for for action against gun violence.



"Children are being murdered. Don’t you dare let anyone say it's too soon to be talking about this,” he said, in response to a clip of President Donald Trump reacting to the tragedy. “Because you said it after Vegas, you said it after Sandy Hook, you say that after every one of these (eight, now) fatal school shootings we had in this country this year. Do something. We still haven't even talked about it. You still haven't done anything about this. Nothing. You’ve literally done nothing."

Kimmel also blasted Trump after white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia with tiki torches in August.

See more on Kimmel and his latest thoughts on the 2017 Oscars envelope flub -- which saw the wrong winner being announced for the Best Picture award -- below.

