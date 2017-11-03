Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy’ Prank Prompts Cursing and the Middle Finger

Oops, they did it again! Jimmy Kimmel has been out this week, but the host kept up his annual tradition of asking parents to submit videos of themselves telling their kids they ate their Halloween candy.

Guest host Jennifer Lawrence introduced the clip as “both a trick and a treat,” giving her impression of President Donald Trump, saying, “Once again those evil parents delivered in a ‘yuge’ and ‘bigly’ way.”

This year’s set of kids didn’t disappoint, screaming, crying, cursing, and even flipping the bird!

“Spit it out of your tummy!” one little girl ordered her mom.