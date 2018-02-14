Jodie Sweetin Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Collage Honoring New Boyfriend -- Find Out Who She's Dating!

Jodie Sweetin is officially off the market!

Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up a mystery man at her birthday celebration at BOA Steakhouse, a source has unveiled the identity of Sweetin's new boyfriend as Mescal Wasilewski.

According to ET's source, Sweetin and Mescal have been together since November. Sweetin confirmed their romance on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, posting a collage of photos of the two alongside a sweet message about finding "someone who you can share this kind of love with."

The photos appear to be from the same night as Sweetin's birthday. Wasilewski is standing next to Sweetin in a photo she posted on Jan. 20.

The actress had a dramatic split with her fiance, Justin Hodak, last March. Sweetin sent a message to her fans at the time, thanking them for supporting her through the "roller coaster," but saying she'll "be just fine."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jodie Sweetin Spotted 'Cozying Up' to New Boyfriend at Birthday Dinner (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak Taken Into Custody, Bail Set at $1 Million

Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Justin Hodak Sentenced to Serve 120 Days in Prison

Related Gallery