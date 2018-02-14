News

Jodie Sweetin Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Collage Honoring New Boyfriend -- Find Out Who She's Dating!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
jodie_sweetin_gettyimages-652260802.jpg
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jodie Sweetin is officially off the market!

Just weeks after she was spotted cozying up a mystery man at her birthday celebration at BOA Steakhouse, a source has unveiled the identity of Sweetin's new boyfriend as Mescal Wasilewski. 

According to ET's source, Sweetin and Mescal have been together since November. Sweetin confirmed their romance on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, posting a collage of photos of the two alongside a sweet message about finding "someone who you can share this kind of love with." 

Find someone who you can share this kind of love with... Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together Who builds you up and never makes you feel small Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them, Who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it.

@jodiesweetin

The photos appear to be from the same night as Sweetin's birthday. Wasilewski is standing next to Sweetin in a photo she posted on Jan. 20. 

The actress had a dramatic split with her fiance, Justin Hodak, last March. Sweetin sent a message to her fans at the time, thanking them for supporting her through the "roller coaster," but saying she'll "be just fine."

