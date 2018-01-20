Jodie Sweetin Spotted 'Cozying Up' to New Boyfriend at Birthday Dinner (Exclusive)

Looks like Jodie Sweetin's got a new man!

The Fuller House star was spotted cuddling up to her new boyfriend while celebrating her 36th birthday with friends at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, on Friday night. An eyewitness tells ET that Sweetin and her group arrived at the restaurant at around 8 p.m., after which the actress and her beau started sharing a little PDA.

"They were cozied up next to each other at the dinner," the eyewitness shares. "At one point, they were holding hands. They seem really happy together!"

Sweetin's guests, who dined on the seafood tower, beet poke, baklava, Caesar salad, rib eye steak and mac n cheese, enjoyed pink martinis, while the actress sipped on water. At the end of their meal, Sweetin was presented with a chocolate and coconut cake, as her friends and family -- as well as other guests at the restaurant -- sang "Happy Birthday." According to ET's eyewitness, the whole group had a "lovely" time, and left around 10 p.m.

Sweetin later took to Instagram to share photos from her special night out.

ET has reached out to Sweetin's rep for comment.

The actress had a dramatic split with her fiance, Justin Hodak, last March. Sweetin sent a message to her fans at the time, thanking them for supporting her through the "roller coaster," but said she'll "be just fine."

